Karl Lagerfeld launches social eveningwear collection

Karl Lagerfeld Paris is launching a collection of eveningwear styles designed specifically for the North American market as it looks to continue to grow the brand’s portfolio in the region.

The Social Collection, features 13 designer styles ranging from off-the-shoulder gowns to long-sleeved cocktail dresses, all featuring signature details including sequin, lace, pearl and floral appliqués, with three-dimensional fabric details and woven accents, which the brand states reflects its “chic and feminine DNA”.

"We are thrilled to bring this inspiring collection to market, fusing together our many years of design expertise in all things evening wear, with the new Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand heritage of classic style and elevated taste level which addresses all ages,” said Camille Passaro, president of Karl Lagerfeld Paris' Dress Division. “We are confident that this collection will showcase a timeless yet innovative and modern perspective on the beloved Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand.”

The collection will be priced from 168 to 398 dollars, with sizes ranging from 0 (XS) through to 16 (XL) and will initially launch exclusively on KarlLagerfeldParis.com in February 2017, before rolling out to select Lord & Taylor and Dillard's retail locations in March 2017.

Image: courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld Paris