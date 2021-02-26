Karl Lagerfeld launches wallpaper featuring his iconic sketches

The late designer’s namesake brand announced the launch of Karl Lagerfeld wallpaper featuring his iconic original sketches, logos, and prints.

Bringing his signature style to interior design, the exclusive wallpapers offer nine trademark motifs, including a classic fan design, kaleidoscope print, quilted effects, logo ribbons, and original sketches. Lagerfeld’s signature colors, black and white, are dominant throughout the range.

The collection features autobiographical prints and designs, including playful graphics from the designer’s famous attire of sunglasses, a tuxedo jacket, a ponytail, and fingerless gloves.

The wallpapers are crafted from premium materials, are water-resistant, flame retardant, and offer a matte-sheen finish.

Partnering with German company A.S. Création Tapeten AG for the launch of the wallpapers, Lagerfeld himself first co-created a collection with them back in 1993, proving how early he had a passion for home decoration and interior design.

Throughout Lagerfeld’s illustrious career in fashion, his original hand-drawn sketches expressed brilliant creativity and guided the future of fashion to new heights. No longer hidden in a private atelier or deep in the Lagerfeld archives, the designer’s original sketches can now be enjoyed by all.

Photos: courtesy of Team Lagerfeld