Karl Lagerfeld marks 15th anniversary of Tokidoki collab with limited-edition drop

Maison Karl Lagerfeld is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its collaboration with Tokidoki, the iconic lifestyle brand from Italian artist Simone Legno, with the launch of two exclusive collectible dolls that honor the ongoing creative collaboration.

Karl and Simone Legno, taken in 2009 during the Tokidoki launch event at the Saint Germain store Credits: Karl Lagerfeld

The limited edition dolls, available in either black and white or silver, are individually numbered and have a certificate of authenticity. Featuring the signature kawaii Tokidoki charm, the dolls invite owners to engage with the brand’s playful spirit and include interchangeable magnetic elements, such as a miniature Karl Lagerfeld Tokidoki, his cat Choupette, a book, and a birthday cake topped with the number 15.

Karl Lagerfeld x Tokidoki 15th Anniversary Doll Credits: Karl Lagerfeld

With the first collaboration between Karl Lagerfeld and Tokidoki dating back to 2009, their limited-edition dolls have gone on to garner a global audience of lifestyle object collectors. The Karl Lagerfeld x Tokidoki 14th anniversary dolls are set to launch on March 6 in selected Karl Lagerfeld stores globally, online at Karl.com and via Tokidoki.it.