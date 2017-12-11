Karl Lagerfeld renews eyewear license with Marchon

Karl Lagerfeld will be renewing his eyewear license for his eponymous label with Marchon until 2023. The partnership will cover the design, development, production and distribution of both the sunglass and ophthalmic collections. Lagerfeld's original license with the company began in 2007.

In 2013 after he relaunched his eponymous line, the designer inked a deal with Marchon set to expire this year. Lagerfeld is proud to continue his relationship with Marchon.

“Over the past 10 years, Marchon has proved to be a trusted partner that shares our passion for premium quality product and cutting-edge design innovation,” said Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld. “As we continue to grow our overall business, we look forward to further expanding our iconic eyewear across the globe.”

Currently, Karl Lagerfeld has over 80 points of sale worldwide. In 2015, Lagerfeld began expanding his namesake label after partnering with G-III Apparel Group. Since then, he's expanded the brand's offerings of women's apparel and handbags. The line has also become available at notable department stores like Lord & Taylor.

photo:via Karl Lagerfeld Facebook page