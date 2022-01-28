Karl Lagerfeld to release gender-neutral capsule with Archie M. Alled-Martinez

Fashion house Karl Lagerfeld has revealed it will be collaborating with Spanish fashion designer Archie M. Alled-Martinez on a gender-neutral collection.

Scheduled for a June 2022 launch, the line will celebrate the brand’s Parisian aesthetic and Lagerfeld’s vision through Alled-Martinez’s queer perspective.

“Karl is someone that really marked me,” commented the designer, in a release. “This collection is a tribute to him and therefore a tribute to fashion itself. Karl’s image was so vibrant and sharp and I really wanted to capture the iconic nature of it all. It's an ode to those years when I was growing up and absorbing all of this imagery.”

Ready-to-wear styles and an accessory assortment will be a part of the capsule, with additional details on the line to be shared later in the year.

Alled-Martinez will work closely with Karl Lagerfeld’s style advisor Carine Roitfeld and the brand’s design director Hun Kim for the creative process.

Karl Lagerfeld’s CEO, Pier Paolo Righi, said on the collaboration: “This is an exciting collaboration that not only puts a spotlight on Karl’s style and the significant impact he’s had on fashion over the years, but it is a uniquely queer celebration of his life.

“The gender-neutral collection showcases his story while offering a bold look at an important aspect of his aesthetic that Archie shares.”