Karl Lagerfeld to reveal new, unified menswear line at Pitti Uomo

London - Karl Lagerfeld has unified his namesake menswear lines and is set to reveal a new, capsule collection curated by his personal assistant Sébastien Jondeau at Pitti Uomo this season.

The label has merged its Lagerfeld and Karl Lagerfeld collections into a single range over the holiday season and will present the first unified collection at menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo 93rd edition in Florence this January, reported WWD. The luxury brand founded by the German designer is also set to debut its new capsule collection, co-designed and curated by Lagerfeld's long-time personal assistant Jondeau, entitled 'Karl Lagerfeld Curated by Sébastien Jondeau.'

"Pitti represents an exciting platform to showcase our Karl Lagerfeld men’s collection and vision," said Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld to WWD. "It is our mission to continuously excite our consumers with great stories and make them a part of our brand experience."

The curated collection from Jondeau is set to include ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear. The range includes casual wear, such as t-shirts, leather jackets, and varsity jackets as well as more formal attire, such as tuxedos and cashmere sweaters inspired by Jondeau daily attire.

"My style is very urban, yet it can also be quite strict -- strict and chic, since I can go from wearing sweats and a pair of Jordans to a three-piece suit," Jondeau said to WWD. The capsule collection is set to launch in Karl Lagerfeld stores across the globe in August 2018, as well as online and via select wholesale partners.

Pitti Uomo is set to take place in Florence from January 9 to 12.

Photo credit: Patrick Kovarik, AFP