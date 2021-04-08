Karl Lagerfeld unveils debut collection with Amber Valletta

French fashion label Karl Lagerfeld has unveiled its debut sustainable accessories collaboration with supermodel, actress and activist Amber Valletta for spring 2021, alongside an announcement that it will be expanding its collaboration for spring/summer 2022.

The eco-friendly collection, on sale online from April 8, features accessories made from socially sustainable materials sourced with minimal ecological impact, including a special-edition K/Kushion bag crafted from vegan cactus leather.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amber Valletta, said in a statement: “To see it all coming to life is a great achievement and honour, I am convinced that Karl would have loved it. I love being able to continue his legacy - chic, bold and innovative.

“It was exciting to see how thoroughly the Karl Lagerfeld brand is researching sustainable practices and materials. They continue to impress me with their knowledge and commitment to design, and producing in a new and conscious way.”

The K/Kushion at the heart of the collection was inspired by a tailor-made cushion that Karl Lagerfeld carried on his travels and he mimicked the silhouette with a voluminous effect and a pillowy soft touch. The collaboration with Valletta features two styles, both created in eco-friendly materials.

The first is made using vegan cactus leather, an environmentally sustainable and recyclable material, engineered by Desserto in Mexico. The plant-based, organic carbon content is made with huge water savings as no irrigation is required. It’s also cultivated with no chemicals like herbicides or pesticides.

The bags have also been coloured with organic pigments, with the green option having a pleated finish, while the black options are available with either a pleated finish or a sleek, seamless exterior.

Karl Lagerfeld announces second sustainable collaboration with Amber Valletta for spring/summer 2022

The second K/Kushion style is made from 90 percent recycled cotton in a neutral sandy hue. The fabric has been certified by the Global Recycle Standard (GRS), an organisation that sets requirements for third-party accreditation of recycled content. The bag is then finished with a signature stitching effect in a quilted pattern and a decorative cord detail, also made from GRS-certified recycled cotton.

All profits generated from the sale of the Karl Lagerfeld x Amber Valletta K/Kushion bag will be used to make an independent donation to The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organisation that aims to rid the world’s ocean of plastic.

The eleven-piece capsule collection also features a range of small accessories, selected by Valletta, including a reusable water bottle, zip wallet, cardholder, face mask, and washbag. Prices range from 49 to 395 euros.

“This collaboration shows that we don’t have to sacrifice great style to make responsibly made fashion,” added Valletta.

The French label also confirmed an expansion of its collaboration with Valetta for spring/summer 2022. The second collection will be expanded to include both sustainable accessories and ready-to-wear styles.

The debut Karl Lagerfeld x Amber Valletta collection is available on Karl.com and Zalando from April 8 and in Karl Lagerfeld stores worldwide from April 9.

Images: courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld; Campaign images by Amanda de Cadenet