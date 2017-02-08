Designer Karl Lagerfeld has teamed up with German-based plush toy company Steiff on a cuddly version of his pampered cat, Choupette.

The cuddly soft plush toy Choupette, available in a limited edition of 2,000, has fluffy white faux fur, big blue eyes and comes with a Steiff’s signature gold-plated button in one ear and a magnetic mouse made of black synthetic leather.

“Choupette is such a famous and beautiful cat that when this request came to me, I was not even surprised,” Lagerfeld said in a statement. “Steiff is the perfect choice for this kind of collaboration. It’s the only company that has the required expertise to highlight the extreme and absolute refinement of this young princess.”

Available from May, the Karl Lagerfeld x Steiff toy will be 499 euros and will be exclusively at Karl Lagerfeld stores and online at karl.com. Later on, it will also be available at Steiff stores, its website steiff.com and select fashion and toy retailers.

Choupette, a Birman cat, has more than 92,000 followers on Instagram, and has inspired her own capsule collection. Probably the most pampered pet in fashion, Lagerfeld’s cat is cared for by two full-time nurses, and she’s even been featured in the world’s top lifestyle and fashion magazines.

Image: courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld/Steiff