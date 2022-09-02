Kassl Editions launches kidswear

European outerwear brand Kassl Editions is expanding into kidswear with the launch of its first coat for kids, as it looks to evolve into a lifestyle brand.

The kidswear collection has been created with conscious production in mind, with each coat exclusively made from the leftover textile of Kassl’s iconic rubber fabric featured in the primary collection.

The rubber kids coat is for ages one to seven years old and has been designed with functional features such as taped seams to make the coat fully water-repellent to keep children dry and warm during fluctuating weather conditions.

The debut coat will be available in a wide selection of colours, ranging from soft hues like taupe, latte and pink coral to darker editions in navy, tawny, and khaki.

The kidswear line is exclusively available on the Kassl website, priced 195 euros.

Image: Kassl Editions