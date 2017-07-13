Katama dives into expansion during NYFW: Men's

Men's swimwear is no easy market. Especially when you are trying to compete against an entire slate of more established brand's offering men's swimwear, like Tommy Hilfiger and Diesel.

Model Garrett Neff, who has proven to be quite the businessman, knows what he wants for the brand and is going after it. The entrepreneur presented his spring/summer 2018 collection on a boat on Pier 25 in New York City. The setting was perfect for the collection which was inspired by his childhood years on Chesapeake Bay and his quest for the perfect East Coast getaway.

Between last season and this season, Neff spent time thinking about the kind of places that represent him and the Katama guy.

"He's not just an Earth tone, subdued kind of guy," Neff said. "He's sort of a bright, fruit punch colored guy at the yacht club. He's subtle, he likes to get in touch with nature, it's not flashy, but it's still confident."

Katama creative director Garrett Neff talks growing business and childhood inspiration

The brand is targeted towards men ages 25 to 55, and Neff prides himself on having the kind of product that speaks to everybody. This was apparent through more statement making offerings like the Fred sail print trunk, which were a contrast to more toned down pieces like ribstop shorts.

In terms of expanding beyond their swim trunks, Katama presented more knitwear pieces including t-shirts and lightweight cardigans. Neff is a big fan of capsule collections, and is working on doing a few with brands like Lizzie Fortunato Jewelry for necklaces and Greats for shoes. He is also hoping to do sunglasses in the near future.

The "deck hands," a.k.a. models, wore pieces from the just launched exclusive collaboration with The Surf Lodge, located in Long Island's Montauk, introducing for the first time a "see now, buy now experience" for Katama.

A new ship is setting sail for the brand, and Neff appears to be guiding it well.

photo: courtesy of Launch Metrics