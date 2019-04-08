Kate Hudson launches eco-friendly fashion line

Actress Kate Hudson, who co-founded activewear brand Fabletics, has unveiled her latest venture, an environmentally-friendly womenswear line, HappyxNature that combines the “best of boho sophistication with a natural feel”.

Announcing to her 10.1 million fans on Instagram, Kate Hudson said: “Our story is a love story really. A love of nature and all things natural. We love how nature makes beauty look so easy and effortless. And, that’s been our inspiration for our fashion and for our commitment to the environment.

“Our goal is simple – making you and nature happy with easy, free-spirited fashion that minimises our impact on non-renewable resources. From the factories and mills we choose to packaging and garment tags, we’ll explore every option, always looking for eco-aware solutions.”

Sustainable materials are at the heart of Hudson’s new fashion venture, from its jeans being made from crushed recycled plastic bottles to its dresses and tops made in cotton voiles, laundered cottons and cotton flax that are mixed with organic and recycled fabrics.

Hudson added: “The fabrics we choose are a big part of our mission of striving to make a difference for this generation and generations to come.”

In addition, HappyxNature will also not feature any “throw-away paper” the actress stated, instead it will use eco-friendly fabric tags and no plastic, with all of its shipping bags being bio-degradable and will decompose in just 12 to 18 months.

Hudson has worked with Michele Manz, who has helmed Alberta Ferretti as head designer and 7 For All Mankind as creative director, to design the collection that aims to offer uniquely curated pieces for every day from subtle floral prints and easy linen fabrics, to denim, jumpsuits, dresses and rompers, that have a “carefree feel”.

Highlights include wrap-front jumpsuits, linen tees, palazzo pants, and an extensive range of denim that includes ultra high-rise skinny jeans and high-rise boot-cut styles made from recycled cotton and Hudson remarks on the website that the skinny jeans are made using 2 plastic bottles as they’re are utilising Repreve, a yarn made of recycled plastic bottle.

Currently the collection is online only and offers shipping rates for the US, Canada and Mexico. Prices range from 48 to 148 US dollars, with sizing ranging from US 0-18.

Alongside the e-commerce, HappyxNature has also launched its ‘HxN Club’, an online community that highlights the core elements of the collection, with dedicated sections to ‘frocks’ and denim with ‘blue bar’, as well as offering style tips, shoppable fashion editorials and a behind-the-scenes look at the launch of the fashion line.

HappyxNature follows up on Hudson’s six-year-old global activewear company, Fabletics, which she founded with TechStyle Fashion Group’s Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler to offer fashion-forward affordable activewear, ranging from training gear to lifestyle dresses, via a subscription-based model to more than 1.4 million VIP members. In 2018, Fabletics surpassed 300 million dollars in annual revenue , and announced that it was going to “propel” the brand forward with global expansion plans with a particular focus on Europe, as well as to add to its store count in the US, which currently stands at 31, after reporting more than a 20 percent increase in same-store sales year-over-year sales.

Images: via HappyxNature Facebook