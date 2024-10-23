Kate Spade and M&M's collaborate a special, limited-edition collection

Lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York has partnered with iconic candy brand M&M’s to create a special limited edition capsule collection.

Inspired by the worlds of candy and fashion, the M&M’S x Kate Spade New York capsule collection features handbags, jewelry, and accessories that combine design elements from both brands.

"Kate Spade New York has always been rooted in joy through personal style and self-expression, with products that deliver vibrant pops of color, playful patterns, and dimensional textures," said Charlotte Warshaw, VP of Americas wholesale, global licensing, and collaborations of Kate Spade New York, in a statement. "This iconic collaboration with M&M'S delivers just that and does so in a way that puts front-and-center our Gen Z customer."

Launching in time for the upcoming holiday season, key pieces from the collection include the 3D crossbody and chain coin purse, the embellished patent PU 3D crossbody and packet key fob, inspired by M&M’s iconic packaging and colorful candy shells.

"The M&M'S brand has long been committed to bringing people together through colorful fun," said Jane Hwang, GM Global at M&M's, in a statement. "Partnering with a brand like Kate Spade New York, known for joy, and everyday celebrations, is the perfect complement this holiday season. We hope the special collection will surprise and delight our fans as they rock their favorite brands in an iconic new way."

This is not the first time Kate Spade New York has teamed up with a food brand—this summer, the lifestyle brand unveiled a capsule collection with Heinz inspired by both brands’ signature DNA.

The limited-edition M&M'S x Kate Spade New York collection is set to launch globally on November 1 at select M&M'S and Kate Spade New York stores, select department stores, as well as online at MMS.com and katespade.com.