Kate Spade launches beauty collaboration with Clinique

Prestige beauty brand Clinique has unveiled its first-ever collaboration with fashion and lifestyle designer brand Kate Spade New York.

The playful collaboration combines Kate Spade’s vibrant patterns, including springtime florals, stripes, kisses, and graphic polka dots with a collection of Clinique's best-selling ‘Pop Plush’ creamy lip glosses.

Mindy Troutman, vice president of global product marketing, makeup and fragrance at Clinique, said in a statement: "This new collaboration serves as an incredible opportunity for long-standing fans of both brands to experience a fresh, lively take on our Pop Plush Glosses just in time for summer.

“Our team here has enjoyed working alongside our partners at Kate Spade and we look forward to seeing consumers' excitement around the collection."

Charlotte Warshaw, vice president of Americas wholesale, travel retail and global licensing at Kate Spade New York, added: "Kate Spade New York is thrilled to collaborate with Clinique as we introduce a colourful capsule that perfectly infuses our heritage brand codes in fresh designs.

"It's an exciting moment as we connect the fashion and beauty worlds for our global brand fans. What better way to do that than with the iconic brand Clinique."

The Clinique x Kate Spade New York collection is available on clinique.com, Macy's and Belk in the US, and Shoppers in Canada.