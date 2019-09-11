Kate Spade New York collaborates with Dr. Scholl's footwear

Comfort meets style. Kate Spade New York has collaborated with Dr. Scholl’s Shoes and on a capsule collection that blends the Kate Spade aesthetic with Dr. Scholl's comfort.

Styles from the Kate Spade New York x Dr. Scholl's capsule debuted at New York Fashion Week on the Kate Spade runway. These styles were nine new takes on the Dr. Scholl's Original Sandal - a flat slide with a single wide strap upper.

The iterations seen on the runway intertwined recognizable details from each brand, including the Dr. Scholl's signature buckle closure, with whimsical prints like a bold floral spade jacquard or a cheery daisy print.

“Some things Kate Spade New York and Dr. Scholl’s Shoes have in common: We’re both passionate about thoughtful details, we both have sunny sensibilities, and, in our own unique ways, we empower people to live their lives to the fullest,” Katie Moore, design director of Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, said in a statement.

She continued, “So our collaboration is all that times two: our iconic wood sandals reimagined in graphic-printed leathers, textured tweeds and supple suedes punctuated with clever touches and of course crafted to be comfortable.”

The capsule collection will be available for purchase in spring 2020 at select Kate Spade stores, both brand's e-commerce sites, and through select premium retail partners. The styles will range in price from 100 to 130 dollars.

Images: Business Wire