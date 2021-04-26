Kate Spade New York release second capsule collection with Dr. Scholl’s

American fashion house Kate Spade New York has released a capsule collection with footcare brand Dr. Scholl’s Shoes for the second time.

The collection features signature Kate Spade design details mixed with Dr. Scholl’s buckle closure. The two-piece capsule includes sandal styles for spring and summer. Highlighting pink suede and white leather with black polka dots, the sandals are made using sustainable practices, stated the fashion house.

According to the brand, the suede is chrome-free, while the leather used is sourced through environmentally certified leather suppliers and approved factories. The fabric lining is made from recycled plastic bottles, and the outsoles are derived from plant-based corn starch. The wood platform of the sandals is made from natural beechwood that has been certified by The Forest Stewardship Council.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Kate Spade New York and have them as a part of our sustainable journey to make shoes that look good, feel good and do good,” stated Katie Moore, design director at Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, in a release.

“Following the first collaboration launch last year, which generated such excitement and demand, now seems like the perfect time to add two new cheerful sandals to our sustainable collection for our customers this Spring.”