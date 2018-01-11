Kate Spade unveils debut touchscreen smartwatch

London - Kate Spade New York has unveiled its new line of smartwatches, which mark the launch of its first touchscreen smartwatch, as the US-fashion brand expands its wearables range.

The new smartwatch collection, created in collaboration with Fossil Group, was revealed at CES, the world's largest technology trade fair, currently taking place in Las Vegas. The new touchscreen smartwatches are fully compatible with iOS and Andriod through Google Assistant and are powered by AndriodWear 2.0, Google's smartwatch platform, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor.

Available for pre-sale ahead of its launch in February, the smartwatch comes in three styles for women, including rose gold with a bracelet-style strap; rose gold with a soft leather strap and yellow gold with a black leather strap. The watch face is surrounded by a scallop-patterned case, which encircles the round 1.19 inch AMOLED display with 390x390 pixel resolution and an ambient light sensor to enhance its battery life.

The new smartwatch connects to the wearers mobile via Bluetooth and features notifications, such as messages, calls, and other alerts as well as downloadable third-party apps, Google Fit and Google Play Music app. It also comes with a new "choose your look" watch app, which prompts the wearer to answer a few questions about her look, including the time of the day, colour of her outfit, colour of her jewelry and bag before creating a new watch dial face that complements the outfit.

"The Kate Spade New York Girl is connected at all times. And now, with our 'choose your look' watch app, she has access to the most feminine, fashion-forward and customizable smartwatch functionality to-date," said Mary Beech, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Kate Spade New York. "Whether she's wearing pink, stripes or dots, our scallop touchscreen smartwatch will match her outfit, tying her look together with a unique Kate Spade New York twist."

The smartwatch also features customizable, animated dials, such as winking eyes, falling daisy petals and zooming New York City taxicabs as well as changing weather effects. Prices for the new touchscreen smartwatch begin at 295 US, with the bracelet style retailing for 325 US dollars.

Photo: courtesy of Kate Spade