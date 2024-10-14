Kathmandu unveils new jacket made with end-of-life car tyres

New Zealand-based outdoor brand Kathmandu has unveiled a new puffer jacket crafted from recycled plastic waste, including end-of-life car tyres, as the B-Corp-certified company continues to offer sustainable options for consumers.

The Epiq SE jacket is a special edition of Kathmandu’s heritage puffer jacket made in partnership with Fulgar, an international leader in man-made fibres, utilising its Q-Cycle technology, a yarn made with recycled post-consumer plastic waste, including end-of-life car tyres through principles of mass balance.

Whereas tyres would normally be incinerated, releasing toxic pollutants into the atmosphere, or sent to landfill, Fulgar's Q-Cycle technology converts the waste into a sustainable polyamide yarn that saves “significant” amounts of water and CO2 and converts end-of-life tyres into a valuable textile for the apparel industry to help brands increase circularity.

Kathmandu’s Epiq SE, including Q-Cycle by Fulgar and Digital ID Technology Credits: Kathmandu

Kathmandu has used this innovative fibre for the outer fabric of its limited-edition black Epiq SE puffer, which offers a sleek modern look with 600-fill power duck down, independently certified to the Responsible Down Standard, for ultimate comfort and warmth.

Designed to be the perfect “go-anywhere jacket,” the lightweight and durable water-repellent style comes with a separate stuff sack so it can be quickly tucked away.

Karinda Robinson, general manager of product at Kathmandu, said in a statement: “Kathmandu continues to push the boundaries of product innovation and sustainable practice in the textiles industry, and the launch of our Epiq SE marks another milestone in our journey.

“As a Certified B Corporation, Kathmandu has a clear vision to reduce its climate impact. Investing in advanced recycling technologies, like this one, is a perfect example of how we are working to increase circularity and reduce the linear take-make-waste approach to business.”

In addition, to further drive Epiq SE’s circularity credentials, Kathmandu has unique Digital IDs sewn into every piece to help customers discover the unique sustainability story behind their jacket, including learning about its design and manufacturing process, the factory it was made in, the materials used to make their piece, repair information, and eventually, traceability and resell recommendations.

Robinson added: “We are committed to building thoughtfully designed, responsibly made gear and apparel. Kathmandu’s Epiq franchise first landed in 2015 and has been on a journey of its own over the past nine years. We’re now delivering our best Epiq version yet, which is incredibly exciting and something we are immensely proud of. We will continue to embrace our Epiq icon as a vehicle for innovation, inspiration, and best-in-class sustainable practice.”

Kathmandu’s Epiq SE is now available online and in selected UK stories for 255 pounds / 290 euros / 449.98 Australian dollars / 479.98 New Zealand dollars.