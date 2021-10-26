Katy Perry headlines Gap’s holiday campaign

Apparel label Gap has revealed its holiday campaign starring global pop star Katy Perry, who will be releasing a reinvented version of The Beatles’ song ‘All You Need Is Love’ in cooperation with the retailer.

In a concept developed by Gap’s global creative director Len Peltier, the ‘All Together Now’ campaign aims to capture the power of music and storytelling, looking to mirror the sentiments of the iconic song.

For every Spotify stream of the new single by Perry, Gap has announced it will be donating one dollar, with a 100,000 dollar limit, to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children living in poverty.

“Music and culture have always been part of Gap’s heritage,” said Mary Alderete, the global head of Gap marketing, in a release. “When Gap first opened in 1969 with the fresh idea of selling denim next to a curated selection of records, Gap also committed to a founding principle - do more than sell clothes.”

She continued: “We’re thrilled to further Gap’s mission in partnership with global icon and culture shaper, Katy Perry. Together, we’ll help children in need this holiday season with a donation to Baby2Baby, and advance a brighter future rooted in optimism, inclusion and leading with love.”

Featured in the campaign are a range of staple Gap pieces, including Gap’s arch logo hoodie and oversized denim jacket. The selection also involves Gap’s holiday collection, with family flannel pyjamas, fleece sets and recycled puffers defining the line.