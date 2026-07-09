Kaws reimagines MLB’s Yankees and Dodgers for new collection

Kaws, the American artist known for his signature XX motif and Mickey Mouse-inspired companion, has teamed up with Fanatics and Complex to launch a limited-edition collection with two of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) most well-loved franchises, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

The collaboration coincides with the two teams' upcoming three-game series at Yankee Stadium in New York from July 17 to 19, and sees Kaws bringing his distinctive visual language to reimagine classic Dodgers and Yankees iconography across Nike jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, and Nike fitted and snapback caps.

Kaws x MLB collection Credits: Fanatics

The collection also includes a range of baseball sporting goods, with Rawlings baseballs and Marucci bats, and a limited run of Topps trading cards, featuring Kaws’ signature companion character. The trading cards will also include special editions and randomly inserted Kaws’ autographs.

The limited-edition collaboration will debut in person at Fanatics Fest in New York City from July 16 to 19, at the Yankees stadium team stores on July 16, and at Dodgers Stadium on July 31. It will also be sold on the Complex, MLB and Fanatics e-commerce sites, at the MLB flagship in New York City, and at Nike brick-and-mortar stores and online from July 20.

Kaws x MLB collection Credits: Fanatics

Kaws x MLB collection Credits: Fanatics

Kaws x MLB collection Credits: Fanatics

Kaws x MLB collection Credits: Fanatics