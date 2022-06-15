Kayne West calls out Adidas for copying Yeezy slider

Kanye West has called out adidas for ‘blatant copying’ of his brand’s Yeezy Slider.

The shoes in question is the adidas Adilette ’22 slider, which has a more organic shape, also a signature form in Yeezy shoe designs. West, in a now deleted Instagram post, said “this shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves,” urging CEO Kaspar Rørsted to contact him.

Last year UBS valued the Yeezy brand with its adidas and Gap partnerships to be worth between 3 and 4 billion dollars. Currently Yeezy earns 15 percent on all shoe sales from its adidas line. The partnership began in 2013 and the contract was renewed for 10 years in 2016, ending 2026. In 2020 sales of Yeezy adidas topped 1.7 billion dollars according to Front Office Sports.

West has previously called out adidas and Gap for the lack of diversity on its boards, lobbying for seats on both.