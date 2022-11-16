Kendra Scott launches jewellery collaboration with Barbie

Accessories brand Kendra Scott launched its first-ever collaboration with Barbie in time for the holiday season as part of the 60th-anniversary celebrations for the Barbie Dreamhouse.

The limited-edition six-piece capsule jewellery collection is inspired by fashion, friendship, “and being a force for good,” explains the brand in the press release, as the line will benefit Girls Inc. through the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

The collection features necklaces, bracelets and earrings, including a new take on the bestselling Kendra Scott Elisa necklace, where the multi-strand, double-sided design has been elevated with Hot Pink Drusy.

Image: Barbie x Kendra Scott

Other highlights include a chunky chain necklace with the Barbie logo, a delicate chain bracelet with pink crystals baguette stones, and gold statement earrings adorned with Hot Pink Drusy and high-shine stones.

Rounding off the collaboration is a friendship bracelet, which will donate 20 percent of the proceeds of each sale to Girls Inc. through the Barbie Dream Gap Project, the brand’s global initiative created to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.

Image: Barbie x Kendra Scott

Commenting on the collaboration, Kendra Scott, founder and executive chairwoman of the brand, said in a statement: “Barbie x Kendra Scott draws from a desire to help women feel confident, powerful, and capable of anything that we set our minds to. Growing up, Barbie taught me that beauty comes in many forms, and most importantly, to pursue my passions.

“I’m so proud to partner together on a collection that celebrates both fashion and philanthropy so we can continue to inspire the next generation of girls to dream even bigger.”

The limited-edition Barbie x Kendra Scott collection will be available at Kendra Scott retail stores and online at kendrascott.com/barbie-x-kendra-scott. Prices range from 60-250 US dollars.

Image: Barbie x Kendra Scott

Image: Barbie x Kendra Scott