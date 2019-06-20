Kenneth Cole partners with Revman Internation for home decor

Kenneth Cole is the latest fashion brand to foray into the home decor industry. The New York-based company has partnered with Revman International, a provider of lifestyle bed and bath products. Kenneth Cole joins a portfolio of designer collections under Revman, including Nautica, Vera Wang, Tommy Bahama, Ellen DeGeneres and Laura Ashley.

Revman has the rights to two distinct labels for home decor, Kenneth Cole New York and Reaction Kenneth Cole, as well as the label Unlisted, A Kenneth Cole Production through 2023.

Revman will keep with the values of the Kenneth Cole brand, utilizing performance fabrics that address both comfort and sustainability.

The Kenneth Cole home decor brand will launch this September at the New York Home Fashions Market week. Its collections will include lines of bedding, bath, and beach items, all of which will begin retailing in Spring 2020.

The product categories will be distributed across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

"We are looking forward to having a world-class partner who is a leader in the home space and is able to offer top tier product and service," Marc Schneider, CEO of Kenneth Cole Productions Inc., stated in a press release. "This partnership supports our strategic initiatives and we are confident that Revman will contribute to our growth in this important category."