Kent State University’s School of Fashion presents Class of 23 Portfolio Showcase

On the afternoon of May 18, the School of Fashion at Kent State University held its annual fashion portfolio presentation event at its NYC campus located in Manhattan’s garment district. The Portfolio Showcase which assembles the cream of the crop of design students from the graduating cohort of 2023 is designed to foster connections between students, alumni and the fashion industry while assisting graduates as they shift to professional lives. During their senior year, students worked on their portfolios and websites and had the opportunity to meet with fashion industry professionals who critiqued their progress in preparation for this event. 18 students were selected to make the trip from Ohio to present their work and meet with industry professionals.

Student Briahna McCullough presents portfolio to guest from American Eagle Outfitters. Image: KSU NYC

Participating graduate, Briahna McCullough, expressed appreciation of the opportunity: “I was talking to my peers in other programs across the university and a lot of programs don’t have a showcase event like this – which is why I think it is so important that we get to do this! Especially since it’s in New York, in the Garment District – the fashion hub.”

Portfolio page from Sanya Suprijadi. Image: KSU

Sanya Suprijadi’s highly illustrative portfolio takes inspiration from her Indonesian and Chinese heritage. She draws from nature, art, and feminism to create conversational prints, ruffled details and soft cocoon shapes trimmed with delicate embroideries.

Portfolio of fashion graduate Justin Chen. Image: KSU

Specializing in deconstruction streetwear Justin Chen strives to challenge traditional fashion norms and push boundaries to create unique and innovative pieces. His thesis presents layered silhouettes featuring enlarged collars and extended sleeves, with tubing, cage structures, lace-up motifs and graphic elements in a vibrant palette of predominantly reds and blues.

Joseph Miglio's playful oversized silhouettes. Image: KSU

The work of Joseph Miglio utilizes a muted color palette to compliment his oversized and playful silhouettes. The designer is heavily inspired by living in the midwest to create what he refers to as “industrial luxury.”

Work from the portfolio of Briahna McCullough Ph. KSU

Briahna McCullough specializes in lingerie, lounge and sleepwear and focuses her aesthetic on pieces that make the wearer feel special through a confident mix of fabrics, colors and notions.

Portfolio page from graduate Josephine Tonn. Image: KSU

Josephine Tonn weaves knit, crochet and other textiles into her womenswear based on rich layers of research and experimentation so that surface embellishment drips like paint, an influence from her fine arts background.

“New York City Fashion is crucial to the Kent State University students’ experiential education journey,” said Hillary Stone, Fashion Design & Merchandising, Industry Liaison. “It fosters industry engagement and connects our students with internships.”