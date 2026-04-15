Kent State University School of Fashion's 2026 annual fashion show: What to expect

Kent State University School of Fashion has announced its 2026 Annual Fashion Show, set to take place from April 30 to May 2 in Crawford Hall on the Kent campus.

The showcase will feature 173 looks created by 48 student designers, selected by a panel of industry critics. Collections span categories including childrenswear, knitwear, streetwear and avant-garde design, highlighting the breadth of work developed across the programme.

According to director Mourad Krifa, the event aims to celebrate student creativity and innovation while providing a platform for emerging talent. The production is led by student co-producers Ryan Gibson and Ana Beatriz Fonseca Ribas Martins, with support from faculty co-directors Joanne Arnett and Sue Yoder.

The show forms part of the school’s broader Fashion Week programme, running April 27 to May 2, which includes multiple student-led events such as knitwear presentations, virtual showcases and portfolio exhibitions.

On May 2, the school will also host its Hall of Fame induction ceremony, honouring Fern Mallis as the 2026 inductee. The industry figure will deliver a public lecture during the week, offering students and educators additional opportunities for engagement with professional practice.

Awards presented during the event include Best in Show, Sustainable Design Award, Innovation Award and Market Ready Award, among others, recognising achievements in design, construction and industry readiness. For fashion students and educators, the event serves as both a creative showcase and a practical learning platform combining design, merchandising and production experience.