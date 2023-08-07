Kenzo chooses Shanghai for first ever show in China

Fashion houses are strategically expanding their outreach by showcasing their collections on both domestic turf and international stages, thereby tapping into broader and more diverse audiences.

After Bottega Veneta re-presented its Fall 2023 collection in Beijing, after an initial showing during Milan Fashion Week in February, Kenzo also took its collection overseas to China, albeit to Shanghai.

The LVMH-operated brand unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 at the Shanghai Port International Cruise last week, along the city’s meandering Huangpu River. Drawing a parallel with its Parisian precursor showcased on the iconic Passerelle Debilly — the architectural link between the Palais de Tokyo and the emblematic Eiffel Tower — the presentation introduced fresh interpretations of Kenzo’s designs previously introduced in Paris.

In a statement LVMH said the collection navigates the confluence of Kenzo Takada's heritage and the brand’s artistic director Nigo's contemporary perspective, balancing between traditional Japanese attire and Western fashion sensibilities.

Nigo, who alongside Pharrell Williams is the co-founder of the Billionaire Boys Club, turned to another longtime collaborator, Cornelius, to soundtrack the show. The musical backdrop drew inspiration from City Pop, a genre emblematic of a time that coincided with the Maison's original founder, Kenzo Takada's own storied career.