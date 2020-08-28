Kenzo launches Kenzo Sport

Kenzo is taking their dive into the athleisure market. The brand has launched a new athletic wear line for men and women respectfully titled Kenzo Sport. Although this is Kenzo's first official sportswear launch, the brand is no stranger to athletic wear.

Kenzo became one of the most sought after luxury brands after Katy Perry wore one of their logo sweatshirts. This more specific sportswear line focuses more on technical fabrications that would be appropriate for fitness activities. The new line, designed under the vision of creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista features a new X logo, a striking difference from the brand's signature tiger logo.

Kenzo Sport will drop collections seasonally with current pieces including logo jersey T-shirts, polyester fleece sweatshirts, cotton blend jacquard monogrammed jumpers and joggers, technical nylon outerwear and jogger sets. The price point for the collection ranges from 125 dollars to 880 dollars.

Fashion brands might be working to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but sportswear and athleisure is still a sweet spot. As customers have less of a need for formal wear, clothes that they can lounge around at home in or comfortably wear to a zoom meeting are still in demand.The global athleisure market is still projected to grow to 257.1 billion dollars by 2026 according to Research and Markets.

photo: via kenzo.com