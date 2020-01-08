Kenzo to skip men’s fashion week in Paris

Kenzo has confirmed that it will skip men’s fashion week later this month in favour of Paris women’s fashion week in February.

In a short statement, Kenzo said that Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who was confirmed as the new creative director in July 2019, would be showing his first collections for the house during women's Paris fashion week.

Baptista's debut collection for Kenzo will be for autumn/winter 2020 and will be for both men and women, the brand confirmed.

The fashion houses didn’t give a reason for the change of plan.

Baptista succeeds designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, who were at Kenzo for eight years. He joined Kenzo from Lacoste, where he was creative director from 2010 to 2018.

Image: courtesy of Kenzo by Karim Sadli