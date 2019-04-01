Kenzo unveils debut eyewear collection

Kenzo has presented its first eyewear collection in collaboration with Thélios, the joint venture between LVMH and Marcolin.

The eyewear has been designed by creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, and aims to echo the brand’s Kenzotopia theme for spring/summer 2019 to highlight the fashion house’s “high energy and fun roots”.

The new styles aim to blend “Parisian confidence and California cool” added the brand in statement, with the vibrant colours of the sunglasses echoing the fluorescent check suits and patterned dresses from the houses spring/summer 2019 silhouettes.

In addition, the first release of sunglasses also plays with distinctive shapes and futuristic influences that are reminiscent of Sci-Fi films, and includes styles that are cat eye, goggle-effect, round shaped and even heart-shaped frames.

To launch the new collection, Kenzo has collaborated with photographer Nick Harwood on the campaign that depicts a true idyllic paradise to showcase the bright and colourful collection, as well as the personality of the brand.

Images: courtesy of Kenzo