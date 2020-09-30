Kerby Jean-Raymond named Reebok's vice president of creative direction

Kerby Jean-Raymond has gone from Reebok collaborator to vice president of creative direction. The Pyer Moss founder and creative director, whose collaborations with Reebok have been extremely successful, will now be leading the creative team across Reebok's channels and will work closely with Reebok's product, global marketing and development organizations to create a consistent creative vision for the brand.

Jean-Raymond will also be spearheading Reebok's Product With Purpose program that's part of the brand's United Against Racism commitment. The program launches in 2021 with Jean-Raymond's first designs bowing in 2022. In his new role, Jean-Raymond will report to Reebok president Matt O'Toole.

“I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of creative direction,” Jean-Raymond said in a statement. “I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work.”

Jean-Raymond's relationship with Reebok began in 2017 when he began working on the brand's DMX Fusion shoe. For four years, Jean-Raymond has collaborated with Reebok for the Reebok by Pyer Moss collection.

This year, Jean-Raymond won the prestigious CFDA Award for Menswear Designer of the Year. Jean-Raymond also serves as the artistic director of Reebok Studies, a new division of Reebok dedicated to nurturing emerging talent.

“Kerby is a fashion visionary with a bold approach who has established himself as a leader and a passionate activist,” said Reebok president Matt O’Toole in a statement. “We are incredibly excited about the impact he will have on Reebok from a design and brand purpose perspective and for him to bring his unique voice and direction to the Reebok brand more broadly. This is certainly a big opportunity for both Reebok and for Kerby – he understands the value of our rich heritage and iconic silhouettes and how he can build on that and take Reebok in an exciting and evolved direction.”

photo: Aqib Anwar