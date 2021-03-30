Kering brands Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga confirm fur-free policies.

British fashion house Alexander McQueen and luxury Spanish designer brand Balenciaga have become the latest Kering-owned brands to go fur-free.

The fur-free announcement follows a growing list of designers to ban the use of fur, including Prada, Stella McCartney, Armani, Versace, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, DKNY, Burberry, and Chanel. Fashion retail platforms Net-a-Porter and Farfetch have also included no-fur policies.

According to Humane Society International, the news comes after the UK government considers banning the sale of fur, making Britain the first country in the world to do so.

The organization commissioned an opinion poll in 2020 and found that 93 percent of the British population reject wearing real animal fur, and 72 percent support a ban on the sale of fur in the UK.

In partnership with Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society International leads the #FurFreeBritain campaign to end the UK’s double standard of selling fur from fur farms overseas despite such farms having been banned in the UK since 2003.

“Every time a big fashion name like Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga goes fur-free, it sends a clear message that fur has no place in a modern society,” stated Kitty Block, CEO of Humane Society International, in a release.

“This is a statement that consumers care more about sustainable solutions than the fur trim on a bag or a coat. We look forward to continuing our work with Kering, and the rest of the fashion industry, to ensure that humane and innovative materials are the future of fashion.”

Kering’s Gucci previously announced a ban on fur in 2017, and Bottega Veneta has been fur-free for 20 years. Following the news, Saint Laurent and Brioni are the only Kering brands left to announce fur-free policies.