Kering Eyewear becomes subject of Havard case study

Kering Eyewear, the optical subsidiary of the luxury fashion giant, has become a case study at the prestigious Harvard Business School, ending its 10th anniversary on a high note.

The story of Kering Eyewear has been written out by members of the company’s team as well as faculty from the school, with the intention to provide both Harvard students and those interested insight into what the company has achieved over its decade of life.

In the study, Kering Eyewear’s business model is explored through analyses and interviews, as is its “role as a game changer in the eyewear industry”, a press release stated.

Commenting on the news, Roberto Vedovotto, Kering Eyewear’s founder, president and CEO, said: “Becoming a Harvard case study and being acknowledged by one of the most prestigious and recognised educational institutions in the world is a unique privilege for all of us at Kering Eyewear, representing an additional opportunity to celebrate our 10th anniversary in a very special way, as well as a further endorsement of our team’s commitment that is driving the success of our company.”

Kering Eyewear oversees glasses collections by the likes of Gucci, Cartier, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent, and has pursued an expansion strategy over recent years intending to reinforce its status in the high-end eyewear segment.