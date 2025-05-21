Kering Eyewear to develop smart glasses with Google

Kering Eyewear, part of luxury fashion group Kering, has inked a new partnership with Google to develop AI-powered “smart glasses” with Android XR.

The collaboration is being described as a “new chapter in design for smart glasses” as it will combine Kering Eyewear’s high-end eyewear expertise, known for its collections with Gucci and Saint Laurent, with Google’s revolutionary technological innovations within extended reality.

In a statement, both companies said the aim is to blend cutting-edge AI technology, intelligent features, and human-centric technology in one device, aimed at “seamlessly integrating into everyday life”.

Roberto Vedovotto, founder, president, and chief executive of Kering Eyewear, said: “We are honoured to share the values of innovation and forward thinking with Google, and we are proud to partner with them to explore new horizons for the future development of our company.

“Together, we are shaping a product that people will want to wear: a pair of masterfully designed, high-quality, stylish glasses that unlock the potential of artificial intelligence, while redefining the way of interacting with both the real and virtual worlds.”

Kering Eyewear to enter ‘smart glasses’ category with Google partnership

The smart eyewear will feature intuitive, personalised AI-driven functions enabling users to engage with their environment in new and meaningful ways. From smart interaction to contextual awareness, every detail will be crafted to deliver a forward-looking experience, all while elevating beauty, style, and wearability.

Shahram Izadi, general manager and vice president of XR at Google, added: “We've always believed in blending cutting-edge technology with great user experiences.

“Integrating our immersive XR platform with Kering Eyewear’s iconic styles will give consumers the fashion and function to get the most out of Android XR.”

Timing on when to expect the first smart glasses from Kering Eyewear and Google has not yet been announced, or which of the brands in the Kering Eyewear portfolio will launch first.

Kering Eyewear was founded in 2014 to develop the eyewear category for its fashion, leather goods and jewellery brands, stepping away from the traditional licensing model. It designs, develops and distributes eyewear collections for 14 brands, including Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Dunhill, Alaïa, and Puma. It also owns brands Lindberg, Maui Jim and Zeal Optics.

In April, Kering Eyewear signed an agreement with two Italian eyewear manufacturers, Visard and Mistral, both of which were long-standing strategic partners with the company. Kering Eyewear acquired 100 percent of Visard and became a minority shareholder of Mistral, with the possibility to complete the full acquisition in 2030. The move allows Kering Eyewear to strengthen its position within the eyewear market while also advancing its industrial development strategy.