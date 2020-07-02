Kering launches biodiversity strategy

French luxury conglomerate Kering has published a series of new targets to achieve a “net positive” impact on biodiversity by 2025.

The targets include converting one million hectares of farms and rangelands in its supply chain into regenerative agriculture by 2025, and protecting an additional one million hectares of critical habitat outside of its supply chain by the same date.

The group has also launched a regenerative agriculture fund - called Kering for Nature Fund - to support the fashion industry’s transition to regenerative agriculture.

“Thriving biodiversity is intrinsically linked to the long-term viability of our industry, and society more broadly. Integrating a dedicated biodiversity strategy - which is now part of our wider sustainability strategy - into Kering’s day-to-day operations is pivotal for our contribution to bending the curve on biodiversity loss over the next years,” Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability officer and head of international institutional affairs at Kering, said in a statement.

“Business has a serious role to play in shifting towards a “nature-positive” economy and ahead of the establishment of the Global Goals for biodiversity in 2021, it is important that Kering’s strategy aligns with the scientific community so that we are already on the right path and taking the actions that are urgently needed.”