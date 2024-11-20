Kering launches sustainability jewellery award

French luxury fashion conglomerate Kering has launched a new jewellery award to advance sustainability and innovation targeting universities and start-ups.

The ‘Kering Generation Award x Jewelry’ has been launched in partnership with CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, and with the scientific coordination of Poli.Design at Politecnico di Milano to support “visionary talent whose work demonstrates excellence in sustainable design and practices in jewellery-making”.

The international contest is open to students at 10 universities and academies with courses on jewellery and sustainability and start-ups already active in the jewellery industry.

Kering said it will work with its jewellery brands, including Boucheron, Pomellato and Qeelin, as well as Politecnico di Milano, the largest technical university in Italy, to host the competition. It will select four finalists, two in the student category and two in the start-up division, which will be presented to a jury at the JCK show in Las Vegas in June 2025, one of the world’s largest jewellery industry trade events.

The inaugural award will be centred around the theme ‘Second Chance, First Choice,’ with students and start-ups invited to reimagine waste as a resource, creating jewellery that turns discarded materials into valuable pieces. Applicants are encouraged to design a jewel, whether a single piece or a collection, which “transforms waste into something valuable, highlighting the intangible power of creativity”.

Kering invites students and start-ups to enter international jewellery contest

Each school will have to present at least three projects, and the students assisted and mentored by local professors will develop the projects that will be presented to the jury, while start-ups will present their own innovations.

Professor Alba Cappellieri, head of jewellery at Politecnico di Milano and scientific coordinator of the awards, said in a statement: “Kering Generation Award X Jewelry embodies the values of innovation and sustainability that are essential for shaping a future where beauty aligns with ethics.

“By bringing together young talents from leading academical institutions worldwide and start-ups, we are creating a collaborative platform that celebrates creativity and sustainability. We invite students and start-uppers to join us on this journey, to inspire, to innovate, and to lead together the future of sustainable jewellery.”

Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability and institutional affairs officer at Kering, added: "Extending our Kering Generation Awards to jewellery is a pivotal moment in our commitment to advancing sustainability and innovation in the jewellery industry.

"This new edition, which brings together universities, start-ups, and future leaders, is designed to recognize and support those pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in sustainable jewellery. At Kering, we believe that fostering new ideas at the intersection of craftsmanship, technology, and environmental consciousness is essential to driving the transformative change the industry needs."