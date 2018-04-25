Kering takes Balenciaga eyewear in-house

Balenciaga’s parent company is to take the eyewear of its iconic maison in-house, to be designed, marketed and distributed by Kering Eyewear.

The eyewear collections were previously under a licensing agreement with Marcolin, who also produces sunglasses and spectacles for brands including Tom Ford, Diesel and Moncler.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Kering Eyewear," said Cédric Charbit, CEO of Balenciaga, in a statement. “We will rely on their exclusive expertise to fully exploit and reach Balenciaga’s potential in the category.

“We would also like to take the opportunity to thank Marcolin for their contribution in developing the brand over the past years,” he said.

In 2014, Kering launched a key strategic initiative designed to develop in-house eyewear expertise for its luxury and sport & lifestyle houses.

To maximise the development of its brand portfolio, Kering decided to internalise the value chain for its eyewear activities, from product creation and development to supply chain management, sales and marketing.

Through this project, Kering is putting in place an innovative way of managing its eyewear operations, by managing design, distribution, and ultimately not sharing the profits with a third-party licensee.

Kering Eyewear designs, develops and distributes eyewear for Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, McQ, Boucheron, Pomellato, Brioni, Tomas Maier, Christopher Kane and Puma.

“We are extremely proud of our new partnership with Balenciaga, one of the most authentic and innovative brands in the fashion industry and the last Kering brand with an eyewear presence which was not yet managed by Kering Eyewear,” said Roberto Vedovotto, president and CEO of Kering Eyewear, in a statement. “I am sure that Balenciaga, particularly considering the brand’s strong creativity, will add substantial value to Kering Eyewear’s already outstanding portfolio of luxury brands.”

Photo credit: Balenciaga eyewear, source Balenciaga website