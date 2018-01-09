Key facts on the booming UK menswear sector

London - Menswear has never been hotter, especially in the UK, where the sector continues to grow twice as fast as its female counterpart. As more men pay increasing attention to cultivating their own style, designer brands and mass-market retailers alike continue to invest in developing full-rounded menswear collections. Standalone menswear fashion events, such as London Fashion Week Men's and trade fair Jacket Required, as well as Pure London's dedicated menswear section underline the growing interest in menswear across the UK. As the menswear fashion season kicks off following London Fashion Week Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 season, FashionUnited shares key UK menswear facts in the infographic below.

