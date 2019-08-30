Key Men's Apparel on the Catwalks Spring Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key silhouettes informing the Spring Summer 2020 menswear market.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three of the essential elements that will be inspiring the men's apparel into SS20 and beyond. Classic menswear codes are reinterpreted for the contemporary wardrobe as the fashion houses introduce new finishes, directional colour-ways and elevated levels of design to core staples. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three influential menswear stories for Spring Summer 2020. Growth areas such as denim and transeasonal pieces are expanded upon in Shadow Seams and Lightly Padded Shapes with exciting iterations enhancing trending sectors. Seasonal practicality is also reworked with a designer finish in The Summer Sports Poncho as festival favourites take a more performance approach.

Shadow Seams

Designers bring a fresh perspective to the ever-expanding denim market with statement dyeing techniques and bold colour combinations. Vibrant fashion shades intensify or fade away around seams, highlighting classic jeanswear constructions in a modern and youthful way.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: David Catalan, Feng Chen Wang, MSGM all Spring Summer 2020.

Lightly Padded Shapes

The popularity of padding transcends the winter season as transeasonal garments incorporate subtle lightweight volumes. Gently puffed up silhouettes, flyweight layered separates with quilted detailing and ribbed quilting reworked in semi-sheer fabrics illustrate the wealth of possible Spring/Summer applications.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Louis Vuitton, OAMC, Craig Green, all Spring Summer 2020.

The Summer Sports Poncho

A festival season staple, the protective poncho is elevated for SS20 with a performance sports-meets-pared back, premium aesthetic. Showerproof qualities are retained via technical fabric finishes with a muted directional pallet and minimalist utility fastenings offering a sophisticated take on pac-a-mac practicality.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Louis Vuitton, Munn, Jacquemus, all Spring Summer 2020.

