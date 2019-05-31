Key Menswear Accessories Directions Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential trends inspiring the men’s accessories market for Fall Winter 2019-20.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three key themes that will be informing accessories design into Fall Winter 2019-20 and beyond. This season, accessories make an impact with unexpected juxtapositions of scale, colour and materials usage. Outsized proportions are refined with formal fabrications, shrunken graphics are emboldened by punchy colour selection and plastics provide classic silhouettes with a modernist appeal. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three influential FW19-20 ideas that translate across the key product areas. Dynamic Transparencies offers a fresh material perspective that can be applied to a variety of styles whilst Survival Quilting puts a modern spin on a key seasonal fabrication. New Sports Type sees the popular sports graphics trend reimagined for a new era with clean and contemporary infographics.

Dynamic Transparencies

An essential material direction for Spring/Summer, transparent plastics and Perspex continue to show strongly into Fall/Winter, complimenting frosty colour palettes and introducing a new textural accent to the seasonal wardrobe. Ice cube-like Perspex box constructions and clear panels showcase their fashionable contents whilst semi-sheer mesh for soft accessories fuses the tech with the traditional.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Dior Homme, Fendi, Xander Zhou, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

New Sports Type

Clean infographics and small-scale type set against vibrantly coloured backgrounds put a highly contemporary urban spin on classic sports-inspired graphics. Careful placement against bold active colour-ways allow micro-sized instruction manual motifs, safety symbols and bar codes to make an impact on softs, bags and belts.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Xander Zhou, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Survival Quilting

A staple material direction for Fall/Winter, this season’s quilting incarnations looks to survival techniques and extreme outdoor influences combined with an urban sophistication seen in the fabrications and finishes. From subtly padded ear flaps to pumped-up scarves, technical satins, pinstripes and polished leathers offer a new smartness and formality whilst exaggerated proportions enhance the survivalist mentality.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Wooyoungmi, Dries Van Noten, Dunhill, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

