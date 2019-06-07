Key Womenswear Catwalk Print Directions Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key stories inspiring womenswear print direction for Fall Winter 2019-20.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three essential themes seen on the international runways that will be informing womenswear print and graphics into Fall Winter 2019-20 and beyond. A historical revival is underway as designers bring an heirloom aesthetic to their ready-to-wear collections. Conveying a high-end luxury sensibility is a hallmark of the season's surface patterns with treasured atelier-inspired motifs, traditional production techniques and reinvented logo usage. Our curated catwalk trends, print and graphics reports and dedicated image galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three FW19-20 trends essential for the womenswear apparel market. Heritage influences see floral motifs given an artisanal twist in Bold Tapestry Florals whilst Archive Scarf Prints looks back to fashion's golden age. Parodied Branding also draws on house codes but with a playful urban update that puts a quirky, modern spin on classic branding.

Archive Scarf Prints

Designers delve into their archives for FW19-20, honouring their house codes with a scarf print revival. Classical architecture and historical motifs are mixed with original branding references. Hanky hemlines and silken fabrications channel a scarf-like effect and reflect the product origins of many luxury ateliers. Lurex shot wovens and satin finishes worn from head-to-toe further enhance the opulent feel.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Hermes, Etro, Burberry, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Parodied Branding

Typography and branding prints are reworked for FW 19-20 with a tongue-in-cheek reimagining their respective logos. House branding is reworked in the style of food packaging labels or oversized, repositioned printed sticky labels. The well-known emblems are given an edgy update with graffiti-style paint daubs and aerosol spray marks over the tops of the originals.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Kenzo, Victoria Tomas, Emporio Armani, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Bold Tapestry Florals

Seasonal florals take inspiration from heritage interiors with bold oversized wallpaper prints and tapestry techniques. Large blooms borrow from eras past, with period styling and edged in gold. Traditional embroidery and tapestry stitches add a dimensional element to floral-themed patterns whilst trailing thread details and unfinished hems highlight the handcrafted element of the look.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Ulla Johnson, Litkovskaya, Oscar de la Renta, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

