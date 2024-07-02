Keys Soulcare collaborates with Amazon Alexa on beauty-themed experience

Keys Soulcare, the holistic beauty and skincare brand founded by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys in collaboration with E.l.f. Beauty has teamed up with Amazon Alexa to launch the Keys Soulcare Alexa theme.

The move is described as a beauty industry first and offers Echo customers an exclusive Keys Soulcare Alexa theme designed to allow them to immerse themselves in positive energy and good vibes through inspiring words, uplifting music, and skincare tips, all narrated by the singer.

Commenting on the collaboration, Keys said in a statement: “With our new Alexa experience, we’re bringing the philosophy of Keys Soulcare and infusing it into people’s daily lives, helping them to create empowering beauty rituals that nurture their whole selves.

“There is so much power in a voice – and this experience puts time in your day to take care of you while having some fun – I am filled with gratitude to connect with Alexa users in this special way.”

To enable the theme on Echo devices, customers can say, “Alexa, enable the Keys Soulcare theme.” They can then experience a wake-up call from the singer, uplifting affirmations, and a personalised quiz to find their Soulcare skincare ritual.

Users can ask Alexa, “Alexa, remind me to reflect every day,” “Alexa, give me an affirmation,” and “Alexa, give me a Soulcare tip,” as well as “Alexa, shop for Keys Soulcare”.

Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer at E.l.f. Beauty and president of Keys Soulcare added: “My soulcare is listening to the soulful voice of Alicia and we’re thrilled to be the first in beauty to give Alexa customers this unique experience. Alicia exudes life, light and energy wherever she goes, and with Alexa, Alicia can connect with the community in positive and authentic ways.”

The Keys Soulcare theme can be enabled on Amazon Alexa devices until the end of August.