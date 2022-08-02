KFC to launch fashion collection with Hype

Fried chicken fast food chain KFC is launching a 47-piece fashion collection with lifestyle brand Hype.

The collaboration launches on August 4 and features KFC-branded fashion apparel and accessories, including hoodies, racer jackets, sliders, PJs and bucket hats.

The co-branded line, described by the fast-food chain as being “tasty enough to eat,” has been inspired by both brands and blends KFC’s tongue-n-cheek slogans and menu with Hype’s bold heritage statements.

Image: KFC x Hype

Highlights include Hype’s original dad cap shape with ‘Bargain Bucket’ embroidered across the front and statement loungewear set encompassing a bright white soft-touch fabric base with a contrasting KFC red ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ emblazoned on it. The range also features a vintage-inspired oversized KFC racer jacket with KFC’s classic branding alongside button fastening details and fitted hem and cuffs.

There are also several bags in the collection, including the KFC Bucket Bag and the KFC Drinks Bag, which have been designed to perfectly fit a bucket of chicken and a KFC drink, respectively.

Image: KFC x Hype

Other statement pieces in the festival-ready collection include bralettes, joggers and T-shirts to puffer jackets, caps and backpacks.

The KFC x Hype collection will be available exclusively on Hype’s website and its flagship Carnaby Street Store in London and selected retailers worldwide from August 4.

Image: KFC x Hype

Image: KFC x Hype

Image: KFC x Hype

Image: KFC x Hype