Khaite collaborates with Bonpoint on childrenswear collection

New York-based womenswear brand Khaite has unveiled a limited-edition childrenswear collection with French brand Bonpoint.

The 11-piece Bonpoint x Khaite capsule collection offers sweaters, leggings, skirts, onesies and voluminous tops for babies, toddlers and children, ranging from ages three months to 10 years old.

The collaboration is described as a “thoughtful combination of emotional nostalgia and charmful elegance,” with an emphasis on core elements and codes embodied by both Khaite and the French childrenswear label Bonpoint.

Highlights include a sweater featuring a Khaite signature fair isle pattern with a side button closure, a long-sleeved onesie with a contrasting collar, and elastic-waisted leggings with ribbed ankle detailing.

Other standout looks include voluminous billowy tops and flowy pleated skirts featuring a nature motif, a playful pom-pom bonnet, and soft corduroy pants.

The collection also reimagines Khaite’s classic scarlet cardigan for a younger audience, as well as its structured blazer silhouette.

Commenting on the collection, Catherine Holstein, founder and creative director of Khaite, said in a statement: “Designing this collection, in collaboration with Bonpoint, while I was pregnant was very meaningful. It is exciting to be able to offer our customer something special, and personal, like this collaboration."

To launch the collaboration, the womenswear brand tapped photographer Hanna Tveite, who also recently welcomed her first child, to shoot the campaign featuring Holstein’s newborn son, “capturing the essence and heart of this collaboration”.

Pierre-André Cauche, chief executive of Bonpoint, added: “Khaite is the ideal fashion partner as they share our commitment to quality and design. The cross pollination between an accomplished American luxury brand with our French established luxury childrenswear house resulted in a unique collection wilfully modern and timeless.”

The Bonpoint x Khaite childrenswear collection is available globally in both brand’s stores and online, as well as in Harrods in London, Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Le Bon Marché in Paris and Mytheresa.com. Prices range from 110 to 730 US dollars.

