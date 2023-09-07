Khloé Kardashian teams up with Fabletics

TV personality and entrepreneur Khloé Kardashian has teamed up with activewear brand Fabletics to launch an edit featuring pieces that reflect her personal style.

The first drop of a two-part edit will be available for purchase in Fabletics stores globally, including at its Regent Street store in London and online from September 8.

The debut six-piece desert-inspired themed collection features sports bras, leggings, onesies, a cargo jacket and a cropped hoodie made with Fabletics’ signature ‘Motion365+’ sweat fabric and its ‘Seamless’ second skin fabric.

The Fabletics x Khloé collection is size-inclusive, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and comes in a colour palette rooted in desert landscapes with warm tones such as St. Tropez Coral, Palm Leaf, and Terracotta. Prices will range from 34 to 139 pounds, with discounts available for members.

Fabletics x Khloé collection Credits: Fabletics

Commenting on the collaboration, Khloé Kardashian, said in a statement: “Staying active, working out and taking care of my health is a priority – it’s what keeps me strong and persistent.

“Fabletics shares these values and empowered me to put my personal touch into this collection. Each piece is designed for high performance, regardless of how you choose to move. Strong in the gym and strong enough to take on any challenge that life hands you.”

Ginger Ressler, co-founder of Fabletics, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Khloé. We’ve long admired her commitment to speaking out about physical and mental health and her dedication to designing products for every body. This collection is bold and powerful – every detail is a perfect reflection of her vision, resilience, and strength.”

