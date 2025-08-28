Kiabi enriches its brand ecosystem with Kitchoun

French company Kiabi continues its diversification strategy and announces the launch of a new brand, Kitchoun. The children's footwear label allows the fashion retailer to expand its own-brand ecosystem.

Kitchoun's slippers, first-steps shoes and technical socks are designed for babies and children aged zero to three. The range complements Kiabi's other own brands: Kiabi Kids and Kiabi Home, launched in 2024.

Ambitious diversification plan

In a press release, the retailer stated that the operation is part of "an ambitious diversification plan focused on the development of specialised brand universes that connect more precisely with the expectations, rhythms and lifestyles of families today."

Kiabi thus continues to expand its ecosystem, which has grown considerably in recent years. This includes the integration of the second-hand platform Beebs by Kiabi, the rollout of dedicated stores (Kidkanaï) and the creation of Kiabi Village, a hybrid store where the company tests new concepts.

Retail expansion is also on the agenda for Kiabi. Driven by the momentum of its turnover (2.5 billion euros in 2024, plus 5 percent versus 2023), the company opened numerous points of sale last year and continues to open others in 2025. A store opened in August in Montesson in the Yvelines region of France, and several international openings are planned for autumn.