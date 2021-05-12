Kickers embrace nostalgia with a new sandal silhouette

French footwear brand Kickers has launched a new sandal silhouette inspired by its archive.

The new Kickers Knox Lo for summer 2021 features the brand’s distinguished sole unit, with a triple strap design on the upper, complete with silver hardware buckle fastenings.

Available in black or white leather, the flexible and lightweight stacked-style sandal has been designed to prioritise comfort with a dipped cushion sock liner for support.

The grunge-inspired style embraces the footwear brand’s music roots, offering women a feminine alternative to the iconic Kicker classics as worn by the likes of Noel Gallagher and Jarvis Cocker in the 1990s and guitar bands the Kaiser Chiefs and Arctic Monkeys in the 2000s.

Finishing off the new summer style is the iconic Kicker’s tabs featured in embossed silver.

The Kickers Knox Lo retails for 95 pounds and is available via Kickers, and stockists Very and Amazon.

courtesy of Kickers