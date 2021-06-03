Kickers team up with Lucy and Yak

Kickers have teamed up with independent clothing brand Lucy and Yak to create a bespoke shoe design, the Lennon Hi boot.

The shoe combines the classic Kickers boot with classic Lucy and Yak style and is vegan-friendly, crafted from organic canvas and finished with a lining created from recycled materials.

The Lennon Hi boot comes in two colourways, the Rubia Pink, which uses natural, plant-based dyes while the Bold Black uses a non-thermal dyeing process that reduces water and energy consumption.

Both boots feature a Lucy and Yak fleurette at the laces and the use of the graphic logo continues at the back of the boot - with ‘Lucy ’printed on one and ‘Yak ’on the other.

Image: courtesy of Kickers

Michael Whitby, senior brand manager at Kickers, said in a statement: “Kickers has long wanted to partner with a brand that would help us to start building towards a more sustainable footwear future and Lucy and Yak are the brand to do us that. We are very proud to present our most sustainable footwear product offering to date and we’ll continue to take the learnings from this partnership into our future ranges.”

Lucy and Yak is an independent, ethically-focused brand founded by Lucy Greenwood and Chris Renwick in 2017 that has become known for its organic dungarees.

Chris Renwick, co-founder of Lucy and Yak, added: “Working with Kickers has been such a passionate project for us. The Kickers heritage is one of the strongest in the UK, not just dating back to our school ground memories from the ’90s but digging deeper into modern history with music icons like Roger Daltry and David Bowie.

“We will always hold high standards when it comes to collaborations; any brand that we choose to work with must put ethics and sustainability at the forefront of what they do, and this is exactly why this collaboration is so exciting.”

The Kickers x Lucy and Yak Lennon Hi boot retails for 95 pounds and is available on both brands websites.

Image: courtesy of Kickers

Image: courtesy of Kickers