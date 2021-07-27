Kickers unveil collaboration with Hattie Stewart

Footwear brand Kickers has unveiled a summer 2021 collaboration with London artist, Hattie Stewart known for her playful doodles.

For the collection, Stewart has reworked three classic Kickers styles with her tongue-in-cheek illustrations to mark the footwear brand’s “loudest” collaboration.

Kickers mid-height boot the Kizziie Hi has been transformed using a monochrome squiggle graphic set against the Kickers trademark chunky sole, while the Kizzie Derby in black leather has been finished off with Stewart’s iconic heart graphic fleurette and a street-art inspired kick to the fleurette.

Image: courtesy of Kickers

The highest cut boot in the collection, the Kizziie Higher features a 7-eyelet lace fastening that runs to the upper ankle. It has been crafted in white leather with colourful rainbow, floral and heart doodles by Stewart, adding a fun contrast to Kickers trademark chunky sole.

On working with Kickers, Stewart said in a statement: “Kickers is such an iconic brand that I’ve loved for many years, so I was honoured to work with them on this capsule collection, using some of the iconic motifs within my own work.”

The Kickers x Hattie Stewart collection launches on July 28 exclusively at Kickers.co.uk, priced 105 to 125 pounds.

Kickers added: “Collaborating with Hattie Stewart has been a long time coming for us at Kickers. We have admired her work from afar and are very pleased to announce this exciting partnership.

“At Kickers, we’re constantly on the lookout for opportunities to highlight emerging creatives and we’re hoping this collaboration, alongside the exciting competition, will serve as an inspiring opportunity for any young artist out there!”

Image: courtesy of Kickers

Stewart has previously collaborated with Adidas, House of Holland, and Bimba Y Lola, and exhibited in London, LA, and Seoul.

To celebrate the collection, Kickers is launching a competition for a fan to win a two-week paid internship at its head office. The winner will experience a 360 experience at life behind the scenes of a footwear brand, learning about footwear design, production, marketing and studio photography. The competition will be hosted via the @KickersUK Instagram account.