Kickers unveils collaboration with A-Cold-Wall*

British footwear brand Kickers has launched a limited-edition collaboration with fashion label A-Cold-Wall*, capturing “the shared essence of two brands rooted deep in London street culture and everyday life”.

The collaborative Kick Hi boot introduces a completely unique silhouette, which Kickers states is “unlike any design seen in the 50-year history of the Kick Hi,” as it features A-Cold-Wall*’s signature deconstructed flair.

Whilst the limited-edition style maintains the classic Kick Hi shape, A-Cold-Wall* has reimagined the iconic boot with distressed leather uppers, referencing its post-industrial handwriting, which is contrasted with suede panelling that conceals the lacing system and back heel. The interior holds exposed foam finished with a luxurious sheepskin lining.

A-Cold-Wall* x Kickers Kick Hi collaboration Credits: Kickers

Commenting on the collaboration, A-Cold-Wall*, said in a statement: “In the UK, few brands carry the same emotional connection as Kickers. Particularly in London, where they are tied to cherished memories of formative years, marking a distinct moment in one's life. A-Cold-Wall* set out to reimagine the Kick-Hi, preserving its iconic silhouette while reimagining its material palette and detailing”.

The limited-edition drop is available in two colourways - Bone and Onyx, and each shoe features a bespoke fleurette design in signature Kickers red and A-Cold-Wall* blue, echoed across the trademark tabs and outsole plug on each shoe.

A-Cold-Wall* x Kickers Kick Hi collaboration Credits: Kickers

Alex Roberts, head of brand at Kickers, added: “Following the 50th anniversary of the Kick Hi, we are thrilled to take the legacy of the boot into a new chapter, and partner with A-Cold-Wall*on this limited-edition collaboration. For generations, the Kick Hi has been a feature of everyday life and consistently reinterpreted by those by those who have worn it.

“Collaborating with A-Cold-Wall* has allowed us to continue this legacy by reimagining the silhouette through their industrial lens and experimental approach to design, injecting a fresh perspective into a timeless style.”

The A-Cold-Wall* x Kickers Kick Hi will be available from both brands’ websites, priced at 150 pounds and in UK sizes 3 to 12.

A-Cold-Wall* x Kickers Kick Hi collaboration Credits: Kickers