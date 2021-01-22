Kid's fashion platform Mini Mode to launch virtual runway show during LFW

Mini Mode - Global Kids Fashion Week has announced it will launch its first virtual runway show during London Fashion Week in February.

Founded by UK childrenswear designer Amanda Rabor, Mini Mode focuses on kid’s fashion, from toddlers through to teens. The upcoming virtual show will mark the 6th edition of the event since it debuted in February 2018.

Mini Mode is partnering with digital software tool Switch to run the event.

The show, which will be sponsored by toy brand Harumika, will comprise two virtual runway shows: An industry show will take place on Friday 19 February 2021 and will feature the latest AW21 collections, while a consumer show will take place on Saturday 20 February and will feature the latest see-now-buy-now collections for SS21.

“It has taken us a year to bring this very exciting and innovative way of presenting kids brands to buyers, press and consumers,” Mini Mode founder and CEO Amanda Rabor said in a statement. “Times have changed dramatically in the last twelve months in ways that can offer us new opportunities to share our gifts and talents.”