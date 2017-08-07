Kidswear Spring/Summer 2018 Key Concepts

Trendstop's kidswear experts bring you an insider's guide to the apparel and accessories concepts that will be informing the children's market for SS18. From the curated ambience of Dot to Dot and eco aware ethos of Bubble in London to the new innovations coming through at Playtime, Paris and Kleine Fabriek in Amsterdam, our team have identified the latest trends and upcoming designers at the trade shows, sure to inspire your next kid's collection. Our comprehensive trade show coverage and image galleries evaluate each theme's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three kidswear directions that will be key to the SS18 season. Rustic Sailor sees nautical inspirations meet textural finishes for a nostalgic aesthetic while Mini Modernist illustrates the transition of artistic and abstracted prints to kidswear. Newly emerging from the SS18 shows, Sports Day presents a retro throwback to nineties inspired sportswear.

Rustic Sailor

Maritime looks undergoes a rustic transformation for the Spring Summer 2018 season. Canvas and soft linens are constructed into all-in-ones, perfectly accompanied by sou'wester hats. Traditional sea blue is replaced with a softer, more faded dusted navy variation, complementing the past-times mood.

Mini Modernist

Abstract graphics and modernist patterns are introduced to kidswear this season, as prints are composed with a naïve touch. Obscure geometrics and otherworldly characters in multi-media finishes or collaged shapes with scissor cut outlines evoke a crafty aesthetic, whilst blown-up abstractions reflect the fresh, modernist approach.

Sports Day

Shell suits and luxe jersey sweaters bring a sophisticated aesthetic to kidswear apparel, framing inky palettes with a newfound appreciation for athleisure. Considered colour-blocking and athletic brights define silhouettes with stark contrasts, highlighting angular panelling techniques in large proportions.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Mads Norgaard, Sproet and Sprout, Mini Stitches, Zinc, Barn of Monkeys, Goodordering, Tumble N Dry, Veja, all Spring Summer 2018